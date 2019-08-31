93-year-old Frank Clark recounts his experiences fighting in World War II
93-year-old World War II veteran Frank Clark, who lost two brothers in the war, discusses his experiences to keep Pat and Charlie’s memories alive: “I want as many people in this world to know about my two brothers.”
