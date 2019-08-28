Wong on Yadi: ‘He’s gonna be a first-ballot Hall of Famer’
Video Details
Kolten Wong on Yadier Molina: "It's an honor to play with that guy every single time he comes out... You know he's gonna be a first-ballot Hall of Famer."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618