Jason Isringhausen Cards Hall of Fame induction speech
Video Details
In an emotional Cardinals Hall of Fame induction speech, Jason Isringhausen remembers the call he received asking him to sign with St. Louis as a free agent. "Little did he know I would've paid (the Cards) to come here and pitch."
