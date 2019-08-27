Waino: Exiting after 3 2/3 innings ‘hurts my soul’
Adam Wainwright on being pulled after 3 2/3 innings: "The toughest part about today is at that point I had a seven-run lead and my manager looked out there and thought, 'You know what, we better make a change.' That's on me, and all I can do is keep competing."
