Kolten Wong ‘absolutely’ expected foot diagnosis to be worse
Video Details
Kolten Wong is glad that he was able to avoid a fracture: "I've taken balls off my toe hundreds of times and I've been able to run to first base. I could barely even put pressure, so I thought for sure it was broke."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618