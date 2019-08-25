Dakota Hudson: ‘I was in a good spot’ in win over Rockies
Video Details
- Colorado Rockies
- Dakota Hudson
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jack Flaherty
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yadier Molina
-
Dakota Hudson on keeping hitters guessing: "You've just kind of got to be aggressive with what you do and work through as quick of innings as you can."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618