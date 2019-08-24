Brebbia on his extremely unique Players’ Weekend nickname and cleats
John Brebbia might have the best Players' Weekend nickname (Brebbia) of all: "It goes back to the day I was born, which is really special, obviously, that something can stick and last that long. ... I'm really glad that I can share it with the world on such a special weekend."
