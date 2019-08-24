Cooper, Isringhausen and Rolen enter Cardinals Hall of Fame
"I'm proud to be a Cardinal for life." "The greatest day of my baseball life." "It's truly an honor." Hear from Lonnie Cooper (son of Mort), Jason Isringhausen and Scott Rolen on Cardinals Hall of Fame induction day.
