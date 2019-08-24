Edman: Flaherty has been ‘really fun to play behind’
Video Details
- Colorado Rockies
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jack Flaherty
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tommy Edman
- Tommy Edman
-
Tommy Edman is pinching himself for not taking full advantage of Players' Weekend: "We've got some really cool-looking cleats on our team. Unfortunately, I didn't really get the memo."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618