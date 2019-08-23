Fowler on comeback win: ‘We don’t ever think we’re out of the game’
Dexter Fowler says he was making good contact but couldn't find the field before his clutch homer: "I kind of got down on myself and Goldy was like 'hey, you know what? Just pull the ball.' And I was like 'alright, I'll try that.'"
