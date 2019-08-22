Shildt frustrated after game is called due to rain
Video Details
Mike Shildt frustrated after ballgame is called early due to rain: "We were set up to compete and win the game for sure. So I would've liked to have the opportunity."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618