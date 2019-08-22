Rick Ankiel: ‘I was afraid to death when I first met Bob Gibson’
Rick Ankiel was intimidated by Bob Gibson when he first met him but says the Cardinal great gave him sound advice: "One of the pieces of advice he gave me was don't be afraid to knock 'em down. You got to get in there every now and again."
