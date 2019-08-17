Wong on his hot streak: ‘I’m not trying to go up there hitting homers;
Video Details
Kolten Wong on what's clicking during his hot streak: "I understand my game. I'm not trying to go up there hitting homers. I'm not trying to do that anymore. I'm just trying to really spray the field."
