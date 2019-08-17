Fowler on moving into first place: ‘We got the win so that’s all that matters’
Dexter Fowler on slugging a three-run shot against the Reds' Luis Castillo: "This dude has dominated me. He's a good pitcher. I just wanted to get something good to hit and I got one."
