Shildt: Wacha ‘was really good’ in start against Reds
Video Details
- Cincinnati Reds
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Kolten Wong
- Matt Carpenter
- Michael Wacha
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Ryan Helsley
- Sonny Gray
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Mike Shildt on Michael Wacha: "I thought he was really good. Tough we don't score for him."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618