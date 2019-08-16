DeJong after loss to Reds: ‘We’re just focusing on the next game’
Video Details
- Cincinnati Reds
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Kolten Wong
- Marcell Ozuna
- Matt Wieters
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Paul DeJong
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Philadelphia Phillies
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Paul DeJong after the Cardinals' loss to the Reds: "There's no reason to get down. We're prepared to win again tomorrow."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618