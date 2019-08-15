Down on the Farm: Jake Woodford
Cardinals pitching prospect Jake Woodford is making a strong push for a chance in the big leagues. Memphis Redbirds manager Ben Johnson: "He is a competitor, man. He does not like to lose. He does not like to get hit."
