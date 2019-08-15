WATCH: DeJong becomes first Cardinals shortstop with multiple 20-homer seasons
Paul DeJong hit his 20th home run of the 2019 season on Wednesday night, becoming the first shortstop in franchise history to have multiple 20-homer campaigns.
