DeJong on Arozarena: ‘He knows how to play the game’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Dakota Hudson
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Paul DeJong
- Randy Arozarena
- Randy Arozarena
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Paul DeJong on becoming the first shortstop in Cardinals history with multiple 20-homer seasons: "To be able to play shortstop at a high level and hit like I know I can means a lot, especially for this storied organization."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618