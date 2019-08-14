Carpenter after the Cardinals beat Royals
Video Details
Matt Carpenter on Jack Flaherty: "Whatever he's got going right now, it's been fun to watch. Hopefully, we can ride him all the way into October."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618