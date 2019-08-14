Shildt on Flaherty: ‘He’s in control of everything he’s doing’
Mike Shildt says Jack Flaherty keeps on growing: "Just outstanding pitching... Jack continues to take the next steps. I'm proud of him. He's in control the whole way."
