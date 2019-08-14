Flaherty on Molina returning: ‘It was good to see him back there’
Jack Flaherty has been in a groove in his last several outings but says it was great to have Molina, who missed nearly a month due to injury, flash the signs tonight: "It was nice to have Yadi back. It was good to see him back there."
