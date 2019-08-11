Thomas: Taking advantage of opportunity ‘gives you a little confidence’
Lane Thomas, who threw a runner out at home plate Sunday, takes a lot of pride in his defense: "I think that's kind of been more of my role lately, the defense part of it. I really focus on that and work with Willie a lot on days that I'm not playing."
