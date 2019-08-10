Hudson on making adjustments: ‘Just kind of ironing out my mechanics’
Video Details
Dakota Hudson on being pulled after four innings: "I understand the situation. I don't make the calls on it — I leave that up to (Shildt). I'm just there to make pitches. He just didn't want me out there, I guess, after that."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618