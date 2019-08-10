Marcell Ozuna on his game-changing homer against the Pirates
Video Details
Though Marcell Ozuna's rehab assignment was short, he already feels like he's back in the zone at the plate: "My timing is there. ... My hand feels good. You just have to play and make good swings."
