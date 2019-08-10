Dexter Fowler: ‘It feels good to be back’ in leadoff spot
Video Details
Dexter Fowler on the impact Marcell Ozuna's power has on the Cardinals' offense: "It stretches out the lineup. He's a presence in that lineup, and to do what he does — it can't just be anybody."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618