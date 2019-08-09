John Mozeliak on Cardinals’ ‘disappointing and frustrating’ road trip
Video Details
John Mozeliak on the Cardinals' fifth starter spot: "At some point, you'd like someone to take hold of it. If not, you're going to start to see that fifth spot treated as a bullpen-by-committee."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618