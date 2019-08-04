Hudson: ‘I was missing too often low in the zone’ against Athletics
Video Details
Dakota Hudson after the Cardinals' loss to the Athletics: "I feel like I need to get my sights back to where I'm in the zone a little bit more. Obviously, five walks kind of speaks for itself."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618