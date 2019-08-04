Jack Flaherty: ‘Everybody knows’ when a no-hitter is going on
Jack Flaherty, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning his last time out, doesn't sound like a pitcher who believes in jinxes: "Everybody kind of knows. I know on the mound what the situation is."
