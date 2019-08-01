Mikolas after Cards’ loss to Cubs: ‘I did all I could to keep that game close’
Video Details
Miles Mikolas after the Cardinals' loss to the Cubs: "I did all I could to keep that game close as long as I could. Hendricks pitched a great game."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618