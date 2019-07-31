John Mozeliak on Cardinals’ thought process as deadline went down
Video Details
John Mozeliak on the Cardinals' lack of deadline activity: "For the last week, we've been working tirelessly to try to do something. When you have deadlines and you don't come up with something, people aren't happy. I can't come up with an excuse that's going to make that go away."
