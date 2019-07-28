Hudson: ‘I feel like we’re going to bounce back’ after series loss to Astros
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Dakota Hudson
- FOX Sports Midwest
- George Springer
- Houston Astros
- Jose Altuve
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Dakota Hudson after taking the loss in the Cardinals' loss to the Astros: "I felt like today was just kind of one of those days. Maybe I was a little bit too predictable at times."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618