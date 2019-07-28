Astros go deep 3 times in 6-2 win over Cardinals
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Midwest
- George Springer
- Houston Astros
- Jose Altuve
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yordan Alvarez
-
George Springer, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve all go yard for the Astros in a 6-2 win over the Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618