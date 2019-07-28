WATCH: Dexter Fowler hits a pinch-hit homer
After missing Saturday's game and sitting out most of Sunday with a sore foot, Dexter Fowler looked anything but rusty as he came up to pinch-hit in the ninth inning and homered on the first pitch he saw.
