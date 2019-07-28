Shildt: Wacha ‘obviously kept us in the game’ in long relief appearance
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Gerrit Cole
- Houston Astros
- Michael Wacha
- Mike Mayers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Paul Goldschmidt
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Mike Shildt on Paul Goldschmidt tying a Cardinals record by homering in a sixth straight game: "That's an impressive feat. ... Not surprising, but nice accomplishment as well."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618