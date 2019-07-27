Flaherty after Cards top Astros: ‘I pitched good but it wasn’t good enough’
Jack Flaherty on the Cardinals' victory: "I pitched good but it wasn't good enough. I left the game and they were winning... Putting us in a position to win each and every game every time I go out, that's all we can ask to do."
