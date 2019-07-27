Shildt on rallying Cardinals ‘This is a team that’s going to compete’
Mike Shildt on the Cardinals after beating the Astros: "This is a team that's going to compete regardless of circumstance and that's a great attribute for a team... It's a championship-caliber trait."
