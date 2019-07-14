Goldschmidt on homering against his old team: ‘I’m just trying to help us win’
Video Details
Paul Goldschmidt on ripping a homer against his former team: "I'm just trying to help us win. It's not really about the D-Backs or me. It's about us trying to find a way to get in the playoffs."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618