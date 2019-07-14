O’Neill: ‘I was able to put one over the wall’ for Preston
Video Details
Tyler O'Neill told young fan and Make-A-Wish kid Preston Dobbs he would try to hit a home run before the game. In the third inning, he locked in for a round-tripper: "I was able to put one over the wall for him."
