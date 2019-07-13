Ponce de Leon on making spot start: ‘I’m always ready to go’
Video Details
Daniel Ponce de Leon on finding out he was starting Friday night: "Around 12 o'clock, I was in the bathroom cutting my nails and I got a call from (Mike Maddux). My heart dropped a little bit, like 'I didn't get sent down, did I?' Then he told me, 'You're starting today.' I was like, 'Alright!'"
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618