Ponce de Leon on making spot start: ‘I’m always ready to go’

Video Details

Daniel Ponce de Leon on finding out he was starting Friday night: "Around 12 o'clock, I was in the bathroom cutting my nails and I got a call from (Mike Maddux). My heart dropped a little bit, like 'I didn't get sent down, did I?' Then he told me, 'You're starting today.' I was like, 'Alright!'"

More Videos »