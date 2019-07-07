Longoria breaks up Flaherty’s no-hitter with solo homer in 1-0 win over Cardinals
- Evan Longoria
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jack Flaherty
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
Evan Longoria ends Jack Flaherty's no hitter with a solo home run in the 7th inning, giving the Giants a 1-0 win over the Cardinals.
