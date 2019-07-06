WATCH: Cardinals hit three homers in win over Giants
Video Details
- Dexter Fowler
- FOX Sports Midwest
- José Martínez
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Paul Goldschmidt
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
José Martínez, Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler all went deep in the Cardinals' win over the Giants on Friday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618