Edman on Cardinals’ victory against Mariners: ‘That momentum is huge’
Video Details
Tommy Edman after the Cardinals take the series: "That momentum is huge. Hopefully, we can go into San Francisco and get another series win there.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618