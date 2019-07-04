Shildt: ‘Waino gutted it up’ in Cardinals’ win over Mariners
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Andrew Miller
- Dexter Fowler
- FOX Sports Midwest
- John Brebbia
- Mike Leake
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tommy Edman
- Yadier Molina
-
Mike Shildt on Paul Goldschmidt hustling home to score the tying run in the ninth: "That's a good send by Pop and Goldy. It wasn't an easy one right there. Goldy did a good job of getting off, getting a good jump."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618