John Brebbia says fatherhood is ‘so different than anything I could have expected’

John Brebbia on his new son, Henry: "He's now out and around and looking at stuff and sleeping and making noise. It's nice." Erica Weston: "And sleeping with a little stuffed baseball next to him, I'm sure." Brebbia: "Oh no, it's a real big league ball. I want to start him off on the right foot."

