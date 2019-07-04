John Brebbia says fatherhood is ‘so different than anything I could have expected’
Video Details
John Brebbia on his new son, Henry: "He's now out and around and looking at stuff and sleeping and making noise. It's nice." Erica Weston: "And sleeping with a little stuffed baseball next to him, I'm sure." Brebbia: "Oh no, it's a real big league ball. I want to start him off on the right foot."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618