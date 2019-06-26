Doug Armstrong: ‘Our team never got too high or too low’
Doug Armstrong tells Jamie Rivers why it took so long for the Blues to remove the "interim" from Craig Berube's title: "Those wins kept getting in the way of us making this official."
