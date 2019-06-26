Fernando Viña on Kolten Wong, his favorite moment in St. Louis and more
Video Details
Fernando Viña, a two-time Gold Glover, remembers the early 2000 Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618