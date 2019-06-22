Ozuna on standing ovations for Pujols: ‘I’m proud that the fans do that’
Marcell Ozuna says it meant a lot to see Albert Pujols have such a memorable moment in St. Louis: "Albert is Albert, and he always gives advice to every Latin player, especially Dominican players. Amazing for him. I'm proud of him."
