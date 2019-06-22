Hudson: Facing Pujols was ‘a little bit of an adrenaline rush’
Video Details
Dakota Hudson on what has fueled his turnaround over the past couple months: "Just sitting back and doing what I do. Realizing that groundballs is where I'm going to get most of my outs, and just truly committing to my process."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618