Bill DeWitt III: ‘I got a little bit emotional’ during Pujols’ return
Bill DeWitt III on Albert Pujols' return: "I think enough time's gone by that some of the hard feelings of why he wasn't here have faded. It's now a good time to be able to say, 'For 11 years, this guy was the best player in baseball, and we got him here in St. Louis.'"
